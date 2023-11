Sonia Golt, local author and Chairperson of Bosom Buddies, held a talk on Monday evening on the benefits of writing and reading as part of events running for Gibraltar Literature Week 2023.

She also spoke about her seventh book that was released earlier this year, titled ‘Seeking Inspiration’ in the second ‘An Audience With…’ session of the week.

