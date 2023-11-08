CHRISTMAS FAIR ATTRACTIONS 2023

As part of this year’s Christmas Wonderland organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Christmas Fair Attractions at John Mackintosh Square will open at 7.30pm on Friday 24th November. The rides will be free of charge on this day.

From Saturday 25th November 2023 to Sunday 7th January 2024, the Fair will be open from 12pm and 7pm daily and all rides will be priced at £3. Rides will also be free of charge on Thursday 14th December as part of GCS’ initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser.The Fair Attractions come at no cost to Government as costs, including insurance, are met by the Fair stallholders.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR