Minister Santos welcomes Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar

 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 - 11:40
Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos welcomed the Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar this weekend.
The vessel arrived in Gibraltar on 4th November at 23:00hrs and departed to its next port of call the following day at 22:00hrs.


The Emerald Sakara of Emerald Cruises is a luxury yacht with the capacity to carry a maximum of 100 passengers across its six decks. On this occasion the vessel was carrying a total of 94 passengers on its tour of the Mediterranean.

