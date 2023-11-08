Minister Santos welcomes Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos welcomed the Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar this weekend.
The vessel arrived in Gibraltar on 4th November at 23:00hrs and departed to its next port of call the following day at 22:00hrs.
The Emerald Sakara of Emerald Cruises is a luxury yacht with the capacity to carry a maximum of 100 passengers across its six decks. On this occasion the vessel was carrying a total of 94 passengers on its tour of the Mediterranean.
