Gibdock growth is good for Gibraltar PLC

The success story that Gibdock has become is likely to continue going forward according to reports about the company in the international press. This will be seen as good news for the owners and operators of the yard Balaena, and more importantly for Gibraltar as a whole.

BASKET

It is a long held view that Gibraltar must never place all its economic eggs in one basket. The reason for this is obvious, in the event of a downturn or a collapse in one area, there will be other sectors that will assist to absorb the hit. In this context, the continuation of a ship repairing operation at the old naval dockyard must be seen as a welcome development. More than that, in a post-Brexit world where Gibraltar could still conceivably end up without a treaty, the importance of this operation where clients arrive by sea and not through the border, will be heightened even further.

08-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR