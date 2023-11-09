Celebrating Gibraltar’s Young Digital Entrepreneurs and their Innovation

The Ministry for Justice, Trade and Industry had the pleasure of welcoming James Barton and Jarod Vassallo into their offices yesterday. These talented young entrepreneurs are making a name for themselves, particularly in the field of cutting-edge 3D scanning.
James and Jarod expressed their determination to elevate Gibraltar onto the global map, alongside major tech hubs. Their work showcases the real-world applications of 3D technology in public and commercial settings, highlighting Gibraltar's modernity and innovation.
