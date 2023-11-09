Seafarers Concerned At Continuing Orca Incidents

A killer whale like one spotted off the east side of Gibraltar is believed to be responsible, along with others, for the latest sinking of a yacht off the coast of Morocco. It appears that the whales are now operating closer and closer to the Mediterranean area, with incidents recorded both here and on the Atlantic side of the Strait.
INCIDENT
Readers will recall that over the summer there was an incident recorded between the Orcas and a yacht inside the Bay itself, although thankfully there was minimum damage and there were no injuries. The latest interaction between a group of whales and a Polish owned tour yacht has once again raised concerns among the sailing fraternity.
