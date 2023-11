Nautilus is delighted to launch a new design to Ana's growing line. With three previous unique creations, the octopus arm is her latest addition.

• Inspired by the short-term Common Octopus fishing ban during breeding season in BGTW, the objective is to shed light on the importance of this temporary fishing prohibition to improve reproductive success. The male octopus may lose an arm during mating.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR