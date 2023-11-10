PANCREATIC CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

WHAT

Pancreatic cancer is a cancer that is found anywhere in the pancreas, an organ in the top part of your stomach. It helps digest food and makes hormones, like insulin.

According to the NHS, symptoms of pancreatic cancer can include:

• “the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow (jaundice), and you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler poo than usual

• loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to

• feeling tired or having no energy

• a high temperature, or feeling hot or shivery

Other symptoms can affect your digestion, such as:

• feeling or being sick

• diarrhoea or constipation, or other changes in your poo

• pain at the top part of your tummy and your back, which may feel worse when you're eating or lying down and better when you lean forward

• symptoms of indigestion, such as feeling bloated”

