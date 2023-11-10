Gibraltar’s MPs to be sworn in today
It was a PANORAMA Poll alone that foreshadowed that they would win the general election and that nine of their candidates would be elected. Those nine MPs, who were already sworn in as Government Ministers on 13 October, straight after the election had taken place, will today swear their allegiance as Members of the Gibraltar Parliament as well. They will be joined by eight Members of the GSD who will sit on the Opposition benches.
For the first time, the Parliament Chamber will see more new faces than old ones. This is because a large number of MPs on both sides stood down and decided not to contest the general election.
