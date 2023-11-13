GIBUNCO LITERARY FESTIVAL

Ann Cleeves is to be part of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 18th November 2023. Her skill, overall talent and knowledge will bring a deep and interesting aspect for those who enjoy crime writing or crime novels.

Ann has managed to produce over 35 novels that have drawn in the masses with their plot twists and intelligent concepts. Her books have been sold around the world and are now available in more than 20 languages.By Catherine Nuza

