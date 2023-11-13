SPAIN TOO PREPARES FOR POTENTIAL NO TREATY

Spain is preparing the border for the possibility of no treaty with some works already underway and more in the pipeline. This has added to the many different levels of uncertainty which surround the issue, although the likelihood of the PSOE being able to form government in Madrid has taken a huge step forward after the deal with Junts.

The works, which have been reported in the Spanish press, are believed to be twofold. The first is the physical separation of EU nationals from the citizens of other countries. This would bring the border in line with what happens at airports, where passengers will have noticed the division that exists at passport control. Indeed, in some gates at Malaga airport there is a large Union Jack and a large Moroccan flag which directs arriving passengers into a queue away from EU nationals.

