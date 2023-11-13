Gibraltar to be represented at UK Youth Parliament on Friday

Earlier this year, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar announced an exciting opportunity for a young person to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on Friday 17th November.

Following an essay competition where individuals were asked to write about ‘the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar‘, Jessie Chipol was selected as the compeition winner. The competition was judged by young people from the Commonwealth Youth Association.

