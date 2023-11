Pancreatic Cancer Relay

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar organized a relay on Saturday 11th November, to raise funds and awareness. Starting from Casemates Square, four runners carried relay batons with messages from Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar to St Bernard’s Hospital, Public Health Gibraltar, and Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The fourth and final baton was passed to survivors at Casemates Square.Minister of Health Gemma Arias Vasquez met participants carrying the first baton outside St Bernard's Hospital, expressing her support.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR