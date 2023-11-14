DAVID CAMERON IS NEW FOREIGN SECRETARY

In a surprise move, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed former Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary. This means that he will be in a position to finish the Brexit process that he started in relation to Gibraltar.
The Gibraltar Government said in a statement:
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly following the news of yesterday morning’s UK Cabinet Reshuffle.
