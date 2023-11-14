SCENE SET FOR STORMY PARLIAMENT SESSIONS

The Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on Friday has set the scene for a stormy session ahead. One side mathematically and legally won the election and the other continues to behave as if they had.

GALLERY

The Ceremonial Opening is probably the only time that there are members of the public present in the public gallery. This is because for the rest of the four year session, barring any major development like a treaty, the seats are bare depicting perhaps a lack of interest or even an attitude the politics is left best to the politicians. However on Friday the media was heavily outnumbered by invited guests who filled up the available seats to bursting point.

14-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR