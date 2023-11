The new Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron visited the meeting of the Governments of the UK and the British Overseas Territories taking place in London.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia exchanged a few words and Mr Cameron sent his best wishes to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have met Mr Cameron before during his time as Prime Minister.

