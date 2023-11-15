Royal Gun Salute to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III 75th Birthday

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, led by members of Thomson’s Battery, proudly conducted a 21 round Royal Gun Salute to celebrate the 75th Birthday of HM King Charles III, at Grand Battery House.

Joined by Inspecting Officer, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Mr Fabian Picardo, the salute was executed at Grand Battery House with immense pride and professionalism by Officer Commanding B Company, Major Charles Bonfante and Battery Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Grech.The Chief Minister (CM) was formally received by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lt Col Matthew Moore, where they were hosted in Grand Battery House until the Port Call.

