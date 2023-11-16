Gibraltar team return from World Shore Surfcasting Championships

Gibraltar was once again represented at the 39th World Surfcasting Championships held at Catania and Messina Sicily.
A total of 21 nations took part in an event where few fish were landed, making this competition one of the hardest ever fished for by the local angling team.
The team comprised of the Dalli brothers Trevor and Dylan, father and son duo, Dario and Jaren Neale, Oscar Sanchez and Charlie Carreras. The team captain was Ayoub Ben Hamou and the Manager was Willie Snailham.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
16-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR