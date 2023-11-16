World Pancreatic Cancer Day – are you wearing purple today?

by MEGAN STRINGER Today, November 16th is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and to raise awareness, local charity Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar are hosting a ‘Wear Purple Day’ to turn the Rock purple.

Members of the public are encouraged to wear any piece of purple clothing, be it a t-shirt, jumper or even a scarf.Also today, the local charity are teaming up with the GHA and hosting a Public Awareness Day stall outside of St Bernard’s Hospital entrance between the hours of 10am to 1pm.

