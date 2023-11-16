Gibraltar welcomes three inaugural cruise calls

This past week has seen the Port of Gibraltar welcome three inaugural cruise calls from the Norwegian Star, the Emerald Azzurra and the Norwegian Viva.

The Norwegian Star arrived in Gibraltar on Wednesday 8th November at 12.00hrs from its last port of call in Santa Cruz de La Palma. Later that same evening at 20:00hrs the cruise ship departed to its next port of call in Malaga. Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres met Captain Mario Di Leo on board the 14 deck cruise ship for the traditional exchange of plaques to commemorate this inaugural visit.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR