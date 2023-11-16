Friday deadline looms closer for GSD

On Friday members of the GSD will learn just how many candidates want to contest the leadership of their party. They will also learn the exact proposed calendar through which this will happen.

BATTLE

For now, the battle lines have been firmly drawn between the two main candidates who have publicly declared their intention to put their names forward. Any other potential candidate has until the end of the week to reveal themselves. In 2017, the last time the GSD elected their leader, the two year membership qualification was apparently interpreted to mean any two year period, as opposed to counting back two years from the date of the leadership election. This has prompted the tongue-in-cheek comment from Independent candidate and former GSD member Robert Vasquez that he too would qualify to contest the leadership under that criteria!

16-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR