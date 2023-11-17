SUCCESS OF STOPTOBER 2023 AND GIBRALTAR’S ONGOING ANTI-SMOKING EFFORTS

 Friday, November 17, 2023 - 10:19
SPECIAL REPORT by PETER TABERNER

Last month Public Health Gibraltar launched to annual “Stoptober” smoking cessation campaign to encourage smokers to kick the habit for good.


This year's campaign highlighted the importance of seeking support and pointed out the Gibraltar Health Authority’s (GHA) Smoking Cessation Clinic (SCC) as a valuable resource for those looking to stub out their final cigarette.

Support and guidance
The SCC is available to provide support and guidance to anyone who is ready to quit smoking at any time.

