GIBUNCO LITERARY FESTIVAL

One speaker at this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival is Yeva Skalietska, a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl who grew up living with her granny in Kharkiv, in north east Ukraine near the Russian border.

Yeva wrote a diary of her experiences of fleeing war in Ukraine and she now lives in Dublin, Ireland. On Saturday she is hosting a talk on Saturday morning at 10am at the City Hall titled ‘You Don't Know What War Is.’

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR