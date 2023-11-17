Garcia meets King Charles alongside other OTs

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, alongside representatives of the other British Overseas Territories, were invited to a reception hosted by His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace yesterday evening.

This was followed by an official dinner hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

These events came about as a consequence of a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council between the United Kingdom and the British Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, in London.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR