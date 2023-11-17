ROYAL WELCOME FOR LITERARY FESTIVAL TODAY

Royals, Prime Ministers, MPs and experts will gather in Gibraltar this weekend for the 9th Gibunco Literary Festival. What a good investment and a wonderful idea this has turned out to be!
FUSION
The Festival will run from Friday 17 until Sunday 19 November and the organisers have promised “a cultural highlight, celebrating the fusion of literature and the unique charm” of Gibraltar. Indeed, the list of top authors and speakers promises not to disappoint, with some of the sessions completely sold out very early on. One of these was culinary expert Dame Mary Berry whose talk on “Mary Makes It Easy” sold out immediately on the Friday to the extent that an additional session has been provided for a hungry public on the Saturday.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR