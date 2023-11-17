UK Foreign Affairs Committee launches Sub-Committee on Overseas Territories

Yesterday, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons launched a Sub-Committee on the FCDO’s management of relations with the Overseas Territories.
In a statement, the Committee said:
“There are 14 UK Overseas Territories with a total population of around 270,000 people, most of whom are British citizens.
Most Territories have elected assemblies and their own constitution. Each Territory has a UK Government-appointed Governor, who generally holds responsibility for managing the Territory’s external affairs, defence and internal security, and often the power to make or veto laws.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR