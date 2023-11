The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has written to Pedro Sanchez to congratulate him on his successful reelection as Prime Minister of Spain.

The Chief Minister re-iterated Gibraltar's commitment to ensure a future of shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, and expressed his confidence that a safe and secure treaty can be achieved soon.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR