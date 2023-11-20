GIBRALTAR WELCOMES PRINCESS ROYAL

The Princess Royal was made to feel very welcome once again during her third visit to Gibraltar in recent times. Although this seemed more a visit to the Literary Festival than a visit to Gibraltar, it was nonetheless a reflection of the enduring bond between the Royal Family and the Rock. Indeed, only two days earlier Deputy Chief Minister Garcia had met His Majesty King Charles III in London.

AIRCRAFT

The weather often plays havoc with the best laid plans and unfortunately this was to be one of those occasions.

The mist around RAF North Front determined that the inbound British airways aircraft with the Princess Royal on board touched down on Friday afternoon in Spain. The aircraft diverted to Malaga at around 4pmand, although wind strength around the Rock was within acceptable parameters, visibility was an issue and understandably nobody was going to take any chances.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR