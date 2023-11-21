‘In Her Shoes’ firm contender for worst programme of the decade at GBC

The GBC series ‘In Her Shoes’ is a perfect example of much that is wrong with the publicly funded broadcasting monopoly. It typifies one of the greatest problems afflicting the corporation.

Add to that the perceived lack of quality control: false takes that are not edited and instead are broadcast so that spectators can see the tackiness of the production, plus a complete absence of editorial control in segments not categorized as ‘news’ yet part of ‘current affairs’ material, therefore within the scope of editorial supervision, painfully underscore how taxpayers are being short-changed in terms of value for money, for the staggering annual £5.7m subsidy it provides.

