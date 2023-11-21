EU PARLIAMENT RAISES GIBRALTAR IN LATEST REPORT

RESOLUTION

The Resolution will reflect the views of the European Parliament on the matter and includes a number of opinions presented to it by its relevant Committees. Their objective is to look at the way in which the obligations contained in the TCA have been given effect. Some of the amendments which make reference to Gibraltar are straightforward and factual, whereas others are more political. It is quite usual for Spanish interests to raise Gibraltar at every conceivable opportunity even though we left the European Union with the UK on 31 January 2020 and, in this case, the TCA does not apply here.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR