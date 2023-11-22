NEW PARLIAMENT MEETS FOR QUESTIONS TODAY

The Gibraltar Parliament will meet for questions today Wednesday for the first time since the general election of 12 October. This will be the 15th Parliament so far, and Opposition questions are expected to take up a considerable amount of time on the agenda.

CHANGES

There will be a number of changes from the last 2019-2023 parliamentary session. The most obvious one will be in personnel, with new Members of Parliament on both sides. The meeting will see five new government Ministers and four new Opposition Members. In the former side of the chamber, lawyers Nigel Feetham and Gemma Arias Vasquez will be joined by former Mayor Christian Santos, retired teacher Pat Orfila and GHA Ambulance worker Leslie Bruzon.

