A Time to Keep Going Forward

The GSD Executive and Party Members will vote on 4 and 5 December 2023 in the Leadership Election which Party rules require is held after the 2023 General Election.
Keith Azopardi said:
“I am asking the Party Executive and Party Members to back me and to support my vision so we can finish what we started. Now is the time to go forward and not back.
Over the last 6 years under my leadership the GSD has come a long way. When I took over in 2017 some people thought the GSD might never again be able to aspire to Government. People were prepared to write off the GSD.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR