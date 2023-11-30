EXERCISE SERPENT ROCK ENHANCES THE NUCLEAR SECURITY CAPABILITIES OF THE ROYAL MARINES

Exercise Serpent Rock is an Overseas Mission specific training exercise that is focussed around enhancing the Nuclear Security capabilities of the Royal Marines within P Squadron, 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group.



The aim of the Exercise is to develop the Close Quarter Battle skillsets of the Operators within the Squadron, by developing and refining Standard Operating Procedures whilst working in the confines of the sub-terranean environment.

With its vast expanse of tunnel systems and sub-terranean networks, Gibraltar offers an excellent training opportunity for all ranks within the Squadron. The importance of even the most junior ranks to understanding the complexities of operating within this environment is paramount, as it is a crucial component in the protection of the UK’s Nuclear Security capability.