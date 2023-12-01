Defence Secretary sends Royal Navy Destroyer east of Suez to safeguard security in the Gulf

• HMS Diamond has set sail to bolster UK naval forces across the Middle East after a short stopover in Gibraltar.
• Will join HMS Lancaster and mine-hunting ships on operations to keep trade routes flowing.
• Follows increasing concerns over security of strategic maritime chokepoints.
HMS Diamond is en route to join Operation Kipion, the UK’s maritime presence in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean, the Defence Secretary has announced. HMS Diamond stopped in 72 hour rest and recovering in Gibraltar before refuelling for deployment.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
01-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR