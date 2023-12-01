VOX MOTION CALLS FOR SPANISH GIBRALTAR

Spanish right wing party Vox has just tabled a motion which includes a call for the sovereignty of Gibraltar. The party continues with its obsessive approach on the subject despite the departure of well known anti-Gibraltar characters from its ranks.

UNITY

The Motion, which is titled “For the defence of the national unity and prosperity of the Spanish nation”, covers a wide number of areas along the lines of traditional Vox policy. This is not unexpected given the extreme positions that the party has adopted on many such issues across the board. They have been particularly vociferous against the Spanish government on the question of the amnesty for those Catalan politicians who led the independence referendum process in 2017.

