Missing Person Appeal

The RGP are appealing for the public’s help to trace a local woman who has been reported missing. Sarah Jane Stephens, 31, was last seen in Gibraltar on the 17 November 2023.

It is suspected that she may be travelling through Spain.

Sarah is 178cm tall, has blue/grey eyes, short cropped mousey brown hair and on occasions uses a crutch when walking.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 20072500 or contact us online www.police.gi/report/missing-person

01-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR