Biggest ever Santa Dash raises £725 for charity

Gibraltar saw around 145 festive fundraisers race through town for the Rock’s annual Santa Dash last night.
This year’s charity event was the biggest to date – dwarfing last year’s charity run where around 40 people took part.
Organised by Gibraltar's Carpe Diem Running Club, the event raised £725 for GBC’s Open Day and is now in its fourth year.
The festive fun run saw fundraisers complete a 3km loop to and from The Wine Shop on Main Street.
On finishing the run, runners were rewarded with a complimentary Santa Dash Wine Glass, red wine, cheese, jam and chocolate.
