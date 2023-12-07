Sofia Zammit donates another £200 to Charity

Sofia Zammit, aged 11 from Bayside Comprehensive School, has raised £200 for The EV Foundation Trust.
During the course of the year Sofia has been involved in numerous events such as The Triple A - Awesome Autism Awareness, Gibraltar Pride and the St. John’s Ambulance.
Sofia raised the money by recycling Christmas cards and making Christmas tags, making loom bands and clay bead bracelets, selling her toys and books and doing her ever popular glitter face painting.
