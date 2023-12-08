HMS TRENT HAS LEFT GIBRALTAR FOR THE CARIBBEAN ON COUNTER-NARCOTIC OPERATIONS

HMS Trent returned to Gibraltar to conduct important post deployment maintenance and provide the ship’s company with some much-needed rest and recovery after their trip to West Africa. The crew have made the most of their free time in Gibraltar to explore the Rock, play football and explore the town where they were able to see the Christmas festivities.

Meanwhile on-board they have been hard at work getting the ship ready for her next deployment to the Caribbean where they will be conducting counter-narcotic operations.During HMS Trent's time in West Africa, she travelled as far as Nigeria visiting seven countries in total, providing support for local Navies, hosting local dignitaries in each stop and contributing to maritime security operations. This was conducted as part of HMS Trent’s role as the patrolling ship in Africa and the Mediterranean.

