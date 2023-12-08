Multi-Agency Live Exercise (LIVEX) takes place on the Rock

by MEGAN STRINGER Picture this: a security conference is taking place at The Mount with a number of VIP’s from around the region and internationally present.

At 9:30am, a phone call comes into emergency services control rooms, stating a vehicle had come into the grounds where the conference is being held, drove over a number of people from the crowd at high speeds with one individual attacking people whilst another threw a petrol bomb into the building.

