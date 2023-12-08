CAN SPAIN LEARN A LESSON FROM ARGENTINA?

Foreign Office Minister David Rutley’s recent visit to the Falkland Islands was a more high profile event than the visit to Gibraltar by then UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The former was in full public and media view whereas the latter, described as a private and personal visit, sadly avoided the media and the public.
AFFINITY
That aside, there has always been a close affinity between the people of Gibraltar and the people of the Falklands. Both are comparatively small countries with small populations which are subject to territorial claims from huge nations nearby.
