On Friday, Minister Bossano unveiled this year’s Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank.

The Christmas coins are available to be purchased as from today, Monday 11th December 2023 at the Savings Bank, which is located at 206/210 Main Street.



Minister Bossano confirmed this year it is ‘an important event’ since it is the first Christmas collection that features King Charles, due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last year.