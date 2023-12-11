LEADERSHIP ELECTION CREATES FUTURE PARADOX

The outcome of the recent GSD leadership election, following a bitter and divisive campaign, may yet bring with it unforeseen consequences in the months ahead.

While the status quo will obviously be enough in some quarters within the party, it will be outside those ranks, among the wider electorate where the impact of the decision they have taken really has to count.

DEMOCRATIC

The democratic exercise that the GSD has undergone, under its own rules, is commendable. But that is done and dusted now and the outcome must obviously be respected by all concerned.