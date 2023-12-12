TACKLING ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR IS SOCIETY-WIDE RESPONSIBILITY

AUTHORITY

Indeed, the 2023-24 policing plan, which is published by the Police Authority, sets out very clearly just how much tack ling t his

kind of behaviour matters to the public at large. The plan makes

the point that the most common age of people arrested by the police is 19. When setting out the feedback received in different areas, it quotes someone saying: “Anti-social behaviour is my greatest con cer n. We need

more visible policing in the estates and in town. Public presence is a must.”