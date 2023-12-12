Minister Cortes at COP28

Minister for Environment and Climate Change John Cortes was a panellist on Friday at COP28, the UN Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates in a discussion on Net Zero and the Paris Agreement in

small territories. The panel session was introduced, chaired and moderated by U.K. Climate Minister Graham Stuart. They were joined by the Deputy Premier of Bermuda Hon Walter Roban and Environment Ministers from Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez

Guernsey) and Deputy Jonathan Renouf (Jersey).

Minister Cortes explained the steps Gibraltar has taken towards reducing its carbon footprints and the challenges and possibilities the journey means for Gibraltar.