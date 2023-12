This week, Westside School is holding a Christmas Fair which they hope will be an integral part of the school's commitment to community engagement and philanthropy.

The fair is due to take place, weather-permitting, on the school podium, 12:45 - 13:45pm every day from the 11th – 15th December.



It is designed to bring joy and celebration to the school community and also to serve as a platform to raise funds for GibMissionAfrica and Women in Need.