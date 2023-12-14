Legionnaire’s Disease Update - Three potential sources under investigation

The Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, who is leading the investigation, has proposed three potential sources that are being investigated by the Environmental Agency. These have been developed following interviews with the cases, their families and friends, reviewing in detail where they visited and what they did during their incubation periods.The first potential source is concurrent simultaneous infections in all 4 cases’ homes. Whilst this is unlikely, water samples have been taken to rule out this as the source of all 4 infections. The other two potential sources are a common static source that all cases have walked past or a common mobile source, such as a vehicle.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR