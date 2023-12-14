Garcia stresses UK cross-party backing for Gibraltar

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has met UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP in London. He has also held a series of cross-party meetings connected to the ongoing treaty negotiations and to the alternative plan for no agreement (NNO).

Dr Garcia held a positive meeting with Labour Shadow Europe Minister Stephen Doughty MP in order to discuss current issues affecting Gibraltar, including an NNO outcome. Mr Doughty, who has already met both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister several times, again reiterated Labour’s support for Gibraltar and for a beneficial treaty.

14-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR