Chief Minister live on top Spanish radio programme “HOY POR HOY” tomorrow morning at 8:30am

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, will be taking part in the top Spanish current affairs programme on radio “HOY POR HOY”. Mr Picardo is being interviewed live by the programme’s host, Angels Barceló, and a number of guest commentators will also participate.

Hoy por Hoy broadcast live from Gibraltar will feature areas of interest like Gorham’s Cave and the Neanderthals, the World War II tunnels together with art, literature and the growing interest ingetting married on the Rock.The latest official audience ratings gives Hoy Por Hoy 3,340,000 daily listeners.It will be broadcast tomorrow morning at 8am and the Chief Minister’s interview will start as from 8:30am.

14-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR