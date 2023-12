The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee can now confirm the participation of 11 trailer floats, 5 walking floats and 4 bands in the 2024 Cavalcade.

However, there are 4 entities who would like to participate but are in need of a trailer or a flat bed lorry. The committee appeals to anyone who owns a trailer and can release it or indeed a flat bed lorry to contact the committee.The committee can be contacted on 57586000.

15-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR